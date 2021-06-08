EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Sara Ali Khan collaborates with mom Amrita Singh for a special project; Read Deets

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re and The Immortal Ashwathama.

Ever since Sara Ali Khan made her debut, people have been wondering when she will collaborate with her actress-mother Amrita Singh for a film. While we aren’t sure about a movie as yet, the mother-daughter duo recently collaborated for an ad. Interestingly, the commercial marks the Betaab actress’ return to the brands circuit after more than three decades, and we have got hold of an exclusive image from the shoot. While Amrita looks elegant in a blue salwaar suit, the Simmba actress is a sight for sore eyes in a white off shoulder dress.

In an earlier interview on Famously Filmfare, Sara had spoken about working with her mother Amrita Singh. "arey, arey what fun..! even though I don't think she will work with me. My father might but I don't think she will. I think she will be looking at me in a shot and be like eyebrows, dab...because she is mom! So I think it'll be like the worst thing for her to work with me and probably the best thing for me to work with her. So, she won't do it (laughs),” she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Reportedly, the actress will also feature in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwathama with Vicky Kaushal. Apparently Sara will be seen in some hardcore action sequences in the film, and will undergo training in a few forms of martial arts, including MMA. She will also learn to ride a horse.

