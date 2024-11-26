Shah Rukh Khan admits to coming from a ‘very poor’ family, shares ‘fame and riches’ don't belong to him: ‘I'd be stupid…’

Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about his humble beginnings, admitting he comes from a ‘very poor’ family. Reflecting on his success, he acknowledged that fame and wealth aren’t solely his doing. He remarked that it would be foolish to think all his achievements, including iconic moments like standing on his balcony, were only because of him.

At the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his humble beginnings, sharing how he hails from a poor, middle-class family in India. He said, "I come from a very poor, lower middle class background in India. So, I never had this intention of wanting to give back."

King Khan added that he deeply values everything he has achieved. Acknowledging the role of others in his success, he emphasized that his journey is the result of many people’s support, both personally and professionally, and it’s something he holds close to his heart.

The Jawan actor further reflected on his blessings and good fortune, explaining that the fame and wealth he’s received don't belong to him alone. "Everything that has come to me, including fame and riches, doesn’t belong to me," he said.

SRK clarified that he wasn’t being overly humble, but simply honest, stating that it would be foolish to believe all of his success, including moments like standing on the railing outside his house, is solely because of him.

King Khan further explained that he could stand on the railing of his house and not expect anything in return from people. For him success is a two-way street. He acknowledged that being chosen for such fortune is a privilege, one he doesn't fully understand, but feels it's a natural responsibility to share that success with those who helped make it possible.

King Khan further explained that he could stand on the railing of his house and not expect anything in return from people. For him success is a two-way street. He acknowledged that being chosen for such fortune is a privilege, one he doesn’t fully understand, but feels it’s a natural responsibility to share that success with those who helped make it possible.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. This action-packed film is particularly exciting as it features the superstar's first-ever collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma, adding to the excitement.

