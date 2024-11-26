Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was so impressed with Taha Shah Badussha’s performance in Heeramandi that he did THIS to show his appreciation?

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has always had a unique way of celebrating performances that win his heart. Many stars have shared stories of his heartfelt praise, and the latest to join this esteemed list is Heeramandi’s breakout star, Taha Shah Badussha. Recently, Taha unveiled a memorable moment when the King of Bollywood, captivated by his stellar performance in the series, expressed his admiration with a warm and unforgettable gesture—a kiss on the cheeks.

Taha Shah Badussha, now a globally recognized talent, owes much of his newfound fame to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi—The Diamond Bazaar. His portrayal of Tajdar, a character torn between love and duty, has not only captivated audiences but also earned him the title of National Crush.

At a recent event, the actor recounted an unforgettable moment involving Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about his inspirations, he highlighted his admiration for his mother and his love for Bollywood’s King Khan. The conversation turned playful when the host inquired if he had met SRK, to which Taha admitted being so mesmerized by his presence that words failed him.

Adding to this surreal encounter, he revealed that the Jawan actor, impressed by his performance in Heeramandi, expressed his appreciation in a heartfelt gesture by kissing him on the cheeks. Taha, a self-proclaimed admirer of Shah Rukh Khan, has openly shared his aspiration to collaborate with the global icon in the future.

Heeramandi, which premiered on Netflix on May 1, brought together a stellar ensemble cast, portraying a tapestry of compelling characters. Manisha Koirala captivated audiences as Mallikajaan, while Sonakshi Sinha commanded attention as the formidable antagonist, Fareedan. Aditi Rao Hydari mesmerized as Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha shone as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh brought grace to the role of Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal impressed as Alamzeb.

Adding depth to the narrative were the male characters of Bhansali's intricate world. Adhyayan Suman stood out as Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman delivered as Zulfiqar Ahmed, and Fardeen Khan made a notable comeback as Wali Mohammed alongside Taha Shah Badussha, who brought intensity as Tajdar Baloch.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next cinematic venture, King, an action-packed spectacle directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The film promises to be a landmark moment, as it marks SRK's first-ever on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Adding to the star-studded cast are Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in significant roles, further heightening anticipation.

Meanwhile, Taha Shah Badussha is set to headline an upcoming project under Ramesh Sippy Productions. The untitled film is the first in a three-film deal the actor has signed with the legendary filmmaker, signaling an exciting new chapter in his career.

