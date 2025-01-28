Paatal Lok: 10 best dialogues of Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathiram Chaudhary that boast his 'chaud' and made us his 'permanent fan'
Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok Season 2 is making waves on social media. Check out some of the memorable dialogues from both seasons here!
Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 1 and 2 has garnered widespread acclaim, with several of his dialogues becoming viral sensations. In the series, Hathi Ram, a determined and gritty police officer, delivers lines that resonate deeply with audiences. For instance, his intense monologue in the first episode, where he confronts the harsh realities of the underworld, has been particularly impactful.
The character's compelling dialogues have sparked numerous discussions and have been widely shared across social media platforms, highlighting the show's profound impact on viewers.
We have compiled some of Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathi Ram Chaudhary's most memorable dialogues that went viral in no time. Take a look.
1. Main Paatal lok ka permanent nivaasi hoon
2. Ye jo duniya hai na duniya, ye ek nahi teen duniya hai. Sabse upar swarg lok, jisme devta rehte hain; beech mein dharti lok, jisme aadmi rehte hain; aur sabse neeche paatal lok, jisme kide rehte hain
3. Vaise to yeh sab shastro mein likha hua hai par, maine Whatsapp pe padha tha
4. Bahut buri cheez hoti hai madam curiosity! Suspend karwa deti hai
5. If a man likes dog, he is a good dog. If a dog likes man, he is a good man
6. Airport? Kyu teri bua naache hain ude?
7. Tera fufa paida hi suspend hone ke liye hua hai
8. Sun, Ansari, mai hu kati nikhudu Jaat aadmi, aur mujhe ye sab zyada samajh nahi aata. Lekin ek baat pakki hai, agar tujhe andar se lag raha hai ki jo ho raha hai wo sahi hai, toh wo sahi hai
9. Bas, teri awaaz sun li..Ghee sa gal gyaa jee mein
10. Dubara suspend nahi hona hai toh Chaud thodi kam rakhna and Hathi Ram replies, 'Bina chaud ke Chaudhary dekhya hai sir aapne aajtak.'
Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2 has left an indelible mark, showcasing his exceptional acting skills. His character, a gritty and resilient cop, navigates through the complex layers of corruption and crime in the underworld, providing a gripping narrative.
The dialogues, filled with raw intensity, reflect Hathi Ram's personal struggles, resilience, and unflinching commitment to justice, which has resonated deeply with the audience.
Paatal Lok Season 2 continues to explore the darkness of society, with Jaideep Ahlawat bringing unmatched authenticity to his role. His powerful performance and memorable dialogues are a testament to the series' success in creating a compelling, thought-provoking narrative.
