EXCLUSIVE: Will Madhur Bhandarkar revive Inspector Ghalib with Shah Rukh Khan? Director spills beans on upcoming projects

There were some rumors of Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Madhur Bhandarkar for a movie called Inspector Ghalib in the past. The filmmaker exclusively opened up about it to Pinkvilla and revealed that it was before 2018. He hoped that he would be able to revive the film someday. Madhur also spilled the beans on his upcoming projects.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Madhur Bhandarkar talked about the film Inspector Ghalib for which he was in talks with Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “Woh rakhi hai picture maine (I have kept that film). It was a very good script. I always wanted to make that film. It was a beautiful subject about a cop in UP; woh world accha tha (it was a good world). Woh hua nahi; baad me pandemic aa gaya (It didn’t happen; the pandemic came later), then we lost contact.”

Revealing his plans for it, Madhur continued, “But definitely I’ll revisit some time. I would like to make that subject. It's an action-packed film but in a real zone. It's a very topical subject. I’ll work on it; I may revive it someday. One day if I feel I should make Inspector Ghalib, definitely main banaunga (I will make).”

Coming to his upcoming projects, Madhur Bhandarkar shared, “I am working on 2 scripts right now. One is a very hard hitting Mumbai story, a beautiful subject, which I have.”

Disclosing his plans for the second project, Madhur said, “I want to make wives of Bollywood. How basically the wives in the film industry deal with the trials and tribulations, ups and downs.”

He added, “It's not real life, but yeah, definitely it's been inspired or derived from a lot of people. There will be fiction also to it. I feel that this is a very interesting subject, and I have had this title for a long time. Wives of Bollywood is like Page 3 on steroids. It's a very different perspective of life and very contemporary.”

