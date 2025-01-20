Sky Force: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer gets certified by CBFC; film’s duration revealed

The countdown to the release of Sky Force has begun. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are set to star as Air Force officers in this aerial action movie. The trailer and a few songs have already created a lot of excitement among the audience. Ahead of the theatrical release, it has been learned that the film has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and its duration will be 125 minutes.

According to the CBFC website, the upcoming movie Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in pivotal roles, was certified on January 16, 2025. It has received a ‘UA 13+’ rating, and the certified length is 125 minutes, which means 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Alongside Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar are also part of the cast. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The trailer of Sky Force gave a glimpse into the story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike ever. It featured high octane action and powerful dialogues, promising an engaging ride for the viewers. Watch it here!

Coming to the soundtrack, Maaye was the first song to be released. It is a soulful track, which promises to ignite your patriotic spirit and pride for the country.

The second song, Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, is an emotional track that celebrates the bravery and everlasting memories of real-life heroes. It is a tribute to those who lay down their lives for the nation.

The latest song to be released from the film is titled Rang. Sung by Satinder Sartaaj and Zahrah S Khan, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics are written by Shloke Lal. It is a dance number featuring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. The cast is seen grooving to the beats of this party anthem with full energy.

Sky Force is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

