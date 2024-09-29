Shah Rukh Khan goes casual in white tee and denim as he returns to Mumbai in King style: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s aura is such that people can’t help but fall in love with the King of Romance. He not only lights up any room with his presence, but he also makes heads turn whenever he is out and about in public. Recently, the entire Mumbai airport was stunned when they saw King Khan arriving with his entourage. On September 29, the actor returned from Abu Dhabi.

In a video shared on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport in protection of his security personnel. He was also joined by his manager. The 58-year-old actor aced his airport look. For a comfortable journey, he donned a plain white t-shirt with a pair of blue denims with quirky prints on it. He rounded his look with a pair of sneakers and a blue cap from his son, Aryan Khan’s clothing brand. SRK also carried a jacket and a blue crossbody bag that quickly became the talk of the town.

In the midst of making appearances and performing at events, Shah Rukh is also working on his next project, Sujoy Ghosh’s King. Several reports have confirmed that he is leading the actioner and sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. But his fans have been eagerly waiting for an official confirmation about the same from the star himself.

Well, it has been reported that the Jawan actor and the team of King might make an announcement on SRK’s birthday this year, i.e., November 2, 2024. Mid-Day reported that Why This Kolaveri Di composer Anirudh Ravichander has been brought on board to compose music for King. In fact, the team has already prepared the background score for its announcement video. The publication also stated that the upcoming action-thriller would be officially announced on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Moreover, both the father and daughter have kick-started training for the action sequences and the first shooting schedule is set to begin in January in Budapest.

For the unknown, King marks the big screen debut of Suhana, who stepped into the acting realm with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT movie, The Archies.

