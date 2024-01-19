What is Shah Rukh Khan's net worth? Exploring actor’s luxury lifestyle, career & early life

Shah Rukh Khan (born 2 November 1965), also known as SRK, is an Indian actor and film producer who works in Hindi films. He is referred to as the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Khan in the media and has appeared in more than 90 films and earned numerous accolades. SRK has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour by the Government of France.

The actor’s fame is not limited to India but spread all over the world. In terms of audience size and income, several media outlets have described him as one of the most successful movie stars in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut in 1992 with the film Deewana. Some of his most popular movies include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chennai Express, and Raees. In addition to his successful acting career, Shah Rukh Khan is also a film producer and has produced several films under his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth according to various reports online

Name: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Full name: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Salary per year: According to reports, he has an annual income of over Rs 280 crore. Shah Rukh reportedly charges between Rs 100-150 crore for a film making him one of the highest paid actors on Bollywood.

According to reports, he has an annual income of over Rs 280 crore. Shah Rukh reportedly charges between Rs 100-150 crore for a film making him one of the highest paid actors on Bollywood. Date of birth: November 2, 1965

November 2, 1965 Place of birth: New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Gender: Male

Male Height: 5’ 7” (approx)

5’ 7” (approx) Profession: Actor, Businessperson, Dancer, Film Producer, Philanthropist, Screenwriter, Television Presenter, TV personality, Voice Actor

Actor, Businessperson, Dancer, Film Producer, Philanthropist, Screenwriter, Television Presenter, TV personality, Voice Actor Nationality: Indian

Indian Spouse: Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan Children: Abram Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan

Abram Khan, Aryan Khan, Parents: Meer Taj Mohammed Khan (father), Lateef Fatima Khan (mother)

Meer Taj Mohammed Khan (father), Lateef Fatima Khan (mother) Siblings: 1

1 Nicknames: Referred to in the media as the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Khan

Referred to in the media as the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Khan Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: ~713 MN USD (RS 5,900CR) [approx]

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India’s biggest superstars. Acting in several films, the King of Romance rose to fame quickly thanks to his blockbuster films. As of 2020, his net worth is estimated at $600 million ( ₹5,000 crore), as per Celebrity Net Worth. According to reports online, King Khan is No. 2 among the richest actors in the world, ahead of Tom Cruise, George Clooney, and Robert De Niro.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth

Since 2020, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth showcased a striking increase. The year 2023 is particularly important for him in terms of business. One of his blockbusters in the year 2023, Pathaan broke box office records, reportedly grossing over ₹1,050 crore worldwide. According to Indian Express, Khan took 60% of the film's profits, pocketing an estimated Rs 200 crore.

Jawan is his second blockbuster in 2023. According to Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla, his compensation increased to ₹100 crore, not to mention entitlement to 60% of the film's profits. As per estimates, the movie grossed around Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. SRK also gave one more blockbuster titled Dunki in 2023. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. According to reports, its Indian gross collection is 249.75 cr.

Shah Rukh Khan’s expensive possessions and real estate

Shah Rukh Khan purchased his Mannat, in Bandra in 2001 for ₹13.32 crore reportedly. This architectural marvel created by Gauri Khan and Kaif Faquih stands at a valuation of over ₹200 crore according to Hindustan Times.

Khan's entrepreneurship glows through his VFX and production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. The annual turnover touches the ₹500-crore mark, as per Tofler which says the company’s EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), as of March 31, 2022, increased by 82.70% compared to the previous year.

The Jawan star also possesses a London villa on the elite Park Lane, valued at ₹180 crore (as per Siasat). At the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, he owns a villa named Jannat worth ₹100 crore (as per Housing.com).

As per Forbes, Shah Rukh owns a 55% stake through Red Chillies Entertainment in Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL franchise’s brand value stands at $1.1 billion ( ₹780 crore). Apart from that, he also owns Trinbago Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Los Angeles Knight Riders worth ₹740 crore as per CricToday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s early life

King Khan grew up in the Rajendra Nagar neighborhood of New Delhi. He initially aspired to pursue a career in sports, but a shoulder injury in the early years prevented him from playing. Instead, in his youth, he acted in stage plays and received praise for emulating Bollywood actors, among whom his favorites were Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mumtaz. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hansraj College. After that, he began studying for a master's degree in mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia but left to pursue his acting career. He also attended the National School of Drama in Delhi early in his career in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s career highlights and awards

His first starring role was in Lekh Tandon's television series Dil Dariya, which began shooting in 1988. But production was delayed which led him to make his debut in television in Raj Kumar Kapoor-directed 1989 series Fauji. His Bollywood film debut was in Deewana, which was released in June 1992. In it, SRK starred alongside Divya Bharti as the second male lead behind Rishi Kapoor. He received a lot of praise and attention for his performance in the film. After that, he featured in countless hit films.

Apart from numerous awards, Shah Rukh has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour by the Government of France.

Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography

When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography, the list is endless. The successful Indian actor and producer has given several Bollywood hits. He began his acting career by playing a soldier in the Doordarshan series Fauji (1988). He soon started receiving film offers and had his first release with the romantic drama Deewana (1992), in which he played a supporting part. Khan subsequently played villainous roles in the 1993 thrillers Baazigar and Darr, box office successes that established his career in Bollywood.

Here are the top 10 Shah Rukh Khan movies according to IMDb Rating 1. Darr (1993) 7.6/10 2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) 8/10 3. Chak De! India (2007) 8.1/10 4. Veer Zara (2004) 7.8/10 5. My Name Is Khan (2010) 7.9/10 6. Baazigar (1993) 7.6/10 7. Swades (2004) 8.2/10 8. Don (2006) 7.1/10 9. Dunki (2023) 7.6/10 10. Baadshah (1999) 6.8/10

Disclaimer: The aforementioned amount pf the actor were reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Indian Express, inputs from Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla, Hindustan Times, Tofler, Siasat, Housing.com, Forbes, CricToday.

Advertisement

All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all the efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is Kartik Aaryan's net worth? Exploring actor's wealth and fortune