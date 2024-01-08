Shah Rukh Khan insists on calling him THIS; Mira Kapoor reveals who's better dancer between her and Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor has been giving us a peek into her life through her social media. From giving makeup and skincare tips to sharing her travel stories, she has been updating her followers with all and more online. Recently, the Bollywood wife conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session wherein she responded to some of the questions of her curious fans.

A while ago, Mira Kapoor asked her Instagram followers to ask her anything they wanted answers to. Soon after, she was flooded with several questions from people online. While some asked her about her favorite seasonal fruit, others wanted to know how she managed to lose her post-partum weight.

Among them was someone who asked her to give one word for the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan. Responding to that query, the social media personality said that whenever she meets the megastar, he insists on being called Sir, Ji, and many others. Mira penned, “When we meet he insists on several names- Padma Shree, Doctor, Sir, Ji.” She also added a cute heart emoji and tagged SRK to her post.

In another post, she also answered who between her and her husband, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is the better dancer. She hilariously said she has both left feet, indicating she’s not much of a dancer. However, she is high on spirits. Mira wrote, “I have 2 left feet. But enough spirit for two people.”

A while ago, Mira, along with her entire family, including Shahid, their kids Misha and Zain, Ishaan Khatter, Neelima Azim, and others, visited Bhutan and met with the current reigning King of the country. She also shared images of their meeting and gave a peek into their family vacations.

She also posed a fun picture of her practicing a yoga pose amidst nature. Through her post, she shared that they made an impromptu stop by the river. Even though it was freezing outside, it was the happiest part of their trip. Interestingly, Ishaan Khatter was dipped in the cold water.

