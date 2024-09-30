‘Shah Rukh Khan is rare and one of a kind,’ says Ananya Panday; recalls thinking THIS seeing him standing in his balcony waving at fans

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Coming from a film background, the CTRL actress has shared a closed bond with the family of Shah Rukh Khan and more. Recently, the actress heaped praises on King Khan, hailing her as "rare" and "one of a kind." She also reflected on her idea of success.

During a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Ananya Panday was asked her definition of success and how has it evolved over the years, considering she has seen it in an emphatic sense since her childhood in the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and the Bachchans. In her response, the actress admitted that the aforementioned names personify success.

She recalled, "Seeing Shah Rukh Khan, that was what I was like okay this is what is like to be an actor stand in front of your house and millions of people just come and wait for you, but he is rare, and he is one of a kind." The actress further added that growing up seeing actors, she has realized that striking a balance between one’s personal and professional life is what success means.

The actress further cited the example of King Khan, stating despite being such a celebrated star, he has been "amazing" and taking care of his kids including them. The actress noted that one can be immensely successful with people running behind them, but coming back to a "sorted, healthy, balanced personal life" is what comprises success.

Advertisement

According to the 25-year-old actress, one doesn’t have to pick between their personal and professional life. She asserted that if one is unhappy on one front, it will impact other sector of one’s life. On a concluding note, the Call Me Bae actress highlighted that one needs to strike a balance between the two and that is what success looks like.

On the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for the release of Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. The movie marks Ananya and Vihaan’s second collaboration after Call Me Bae. CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: CTRL: Ananya Panday calls herself ‘old-school lover' amid linkup rumors with Walker Blanco; ‘I love belonging to one person’