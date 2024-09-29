CTRL: Ananya Panday calls herself ‘old-school lover' amid linkup rumors with Walker Blanco; ‘I love belonging to one person’

Ananya Panday is quite a popular actress in Bollywood. While she is enjoying quite a blissful phase on her professional front, her love life often grabs immense attention. Meanwhile, recently, the CTRL actress shared that she is an ‘old-school lover’ amidst her relationship rumors with Walker Blanco.

In a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Ananya Panday talked about her take on love and relationships in the times when terms like ‘ghosting’ and ‘situationship’ are in vogue. In her response, the actress stated that she is very "old-school" in terms of relationships. She draws inspiration from her parents’ love and has set that as a benchmark for herself.

"I just love being in love. I love old-school proper hardcore belonging to one-person sort of relationships. That’s the way I look at it, but I’m also very non-judgmental of the way people conduct their relationships surrounding me. I don’t understand a lot of it, as you said, the terms. What does it mean?" she said, further adding that the modern concept of love is not for her as she is an "old-school lover" in those terms.

In addition to this, the CTRL actress also talked about her idea of having an ‘ideal partner.’ She shared a lot of her expectations have changed, as she believes in having a "consistent kind of love." The 25-year-old actress noted that she wants her partner to be her friend as it is what she has seen with her parents too.

Further, the actress added, "I read somewhere that it’s not the way you love someone, but it’s the way when you are fighting with someone. It’s the way you treat someone in a fight." She pointed out that during a fight with one’s partner, one should not feel the end of the world or lose respect for them.

Ananya admitted that one feels love has to be "passionate, sweeping off your feet, making you go crazy sort of love" at a young age, but the older actress is getting she believes in having a calm and chill kind of relationship. The actress proclaimed that people may call it "boring" but she doesn’t want to deal with any "drama". "It is about a consistent kind of love, every day in the monotony where you can just find love," she said.

Being a young actress, the Call Me Bae actress underlined that she is making her own money and, doing well for herself. Thus, she would want somebody who would support her without feeling insecure and draw any comparisons between them. She only desires to have love, respect, friendship, and someone who can make her laugh in a relationship.

Going further, the actress also mentioned that her work is what serves as an escape for her during a heartbreak. She believed that she has the liberty to be able to switch off for 12 hours when she is shooting. She opened up about how, on numerous occasions, she found herself in tears in her dressing room, only to be called for a scene, which helped her feel a bit better, at least for that moment.

On the professional front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. The movie marks Ananya and Vihaan’s second collaboration after Call Me Bae. CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

