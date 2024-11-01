Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has THIS special connection with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit starrer; Find out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers related to the film.

Diwali 2024 couldn’t have been bigger for Bollywood fans, as Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have debuted in the theaters. While the internet has already been buzzing with the frenzy around both films, fans were in for a surprise after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan surprisingly appeared in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy with a twist.

Kartik Aaryan reprised his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. Though the third installment of the horror-comedy had already raised fans’ excitement, little did they expect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan cameo in the film.

Actually, King Khan doesn’t make an appearance himself in the film, but a parody has been created on his beloved vigilante character of Jawan. Extremely surprised by the development, several fans shared screenshots and videos of the twisted cameo in the film.

A user wrote, "Imagine you are soo Big that even Reference of your Parody making more Buzz than the 10 Cameos of x,y and z actors. This is the Stardom of #ShahRukhKhan Masterstroke by #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Makers" while another user mentioned, "Vikram Rathore AKA SHAH RUKH KHAN ICONIC Jawan Character is now the TALK OF THE NATION in #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #SRKDay #SRK59 #SRKFcPune #ShahRukhKhan"

In the scene, we can see Kartik’s Rooh Baba preparing himself to take heads on with a lookalike of SRK’s bandaged and revenge thirst anti-hero, Jawan. The moment was filled with slow-motion struts and SRK’s signature one-liner but with a comedic twist. We also see Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar watching the entire moment with utmost curiosity.

The creative twist is being hailed by the audiences as it leaves them cracking up and several cheers the loudest watching it on the big screens.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the popular horror comedy franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and more in the important roles.

The first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was released in 2007, and the second part released in 2022 had Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

