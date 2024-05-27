Shah Rukh Khan reveals what happens in KKR team meetings and it will leave you in splits

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was on cloud nine after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win the IPL 2024 title. Held in Chennai, Shah Rukh was seen joining KKR players on the ground to celebrate the win. SRK has a very close bond with the KKR team mentor and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Recently, King Khan revealed he has one rule for team meetings, and it will surely make you laugh out loud.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals one rule for KKR team meetings

In a chat with Star Sports India, Shah Rukh Khan lauded the former cricketer and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and shared some fun moments from the dressing room, SRK said, “We have a rule: whenever I go to team meetings, the discussion is always that everyone will play however they want, but this time let’s make Gautam dance. He has been kind. Out of the three times we have been together, he has come twice. But that was a day match, and the matches were in the morning, but we will get there.”

He further added, "We talk with each other about our losses and wins. We laugh also. There are one or two team owner with whom we don't do this. they take it personally. Most of us old owners we talk to each other and discuss whether it was a good day or a bad day."

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen taking on the role of an underworld don, aka Gangster, with Suhana Khan as his protegee in King. The film chronicles a unique dynamic between the duo and the action workshops that are currently underway. King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds. The film will mark the big-screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the part of the disciple to the King.

