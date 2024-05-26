Did you know Shah Rukh Khan always wanted to be a sportsman and not an actor? Here's why he gave up

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest actors in cinema, whose popularity extends worldwide. The actor is currently enjoying the Indian Premier League 2024, in which his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, is playing in the finals today (May 26).

In a recent interview, it was revealed that Shah Rukh always wanted to be a sportsman and not an actor but had to give up that dream for a reason.

Shah Rukh Khan on why he couldn’t become a sportsman

In a recent conversation with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his love for sports. He said, “I always wanted to be a sportsman. I never wanted to be an actor, to be honest. Mai humesha yeh bola hun (I have always said this).”

The superstar also disclosed that he used to be a wicketkeeper but had to give it up due to an injury. He stated that he got injured and didn’t have the money for treatment. SRK added that chances used to be lower during that time.

He remarked, “But I always wanted to have something to do with sports.”

Shah Rukh Khan's love for sports is clearly visible in the way he cheers for his team, KKR, during the IPL. In this season as well, he was spotted at multiple matches, sometimes even accompanied by his family and friends.

After KKR secured a victory in their playoff match on May 21 and entered the finals, SRK suffered a heat stroke and dehydration. He was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad but was later discharged. The Jawan actor has already departed for Chennai, where KKR is set to clash with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final game.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the cinematic front, Shah Rukh Khan is next set to star in the action thriller titled King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. He will be sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the movie.

A source close to the development exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “King is Shah Rukh Khan’s passion project, and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool, full of attitude and swag character with shades of gray for SRK in King.”

