Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has cutest birthday wish for man she loves 'the most' with THROWBACK pics ft little Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today, i.e. on November 2, 2024. While the special day is already being celebrated by his fans like a festival, his daughter Suhana Khan recently posted an endearing birthday wish for his dad that screams pure love filled with nostalgia.

Today, on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture. A collage of pictures featured the superstar in childhood pictures with Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. The carousel captured happy and goofy pictures that exuded pure love and nostalgia.

The loving daughter wrote alongside, "Happy Birthday (accompanied by a white-heart emoji) love you the most in the world @iamsrk"

Take a look

In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and more took to their respective social media handles to extend their warm birthday wishes to the superstar.

It is worth mentioning that Friday evening witnessed a star-studded bash, marking the attendance of several who’s who of Bollywood. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that it wasn’t a Diwali party, but a special birthday bash hosted by Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand.

Notably, the special function marked the attendance of celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, and more who all turned up in style to be a part of the special evening.

Meanwhile, the love of fans for Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. Just like every year, several videos have surfaced on the internet outside King Khan’s bungalow Mannat where numerous fans have already gathered to wish him and catch a glimpse of their star on the special occasion.

Advertisement

Take a look

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy working on Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan. In addition to this, the upcoming highly-awaited action entertainer will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the negative role with Munjya fame Abhay Verma in a pivotal role.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier that King will go on floors in Mumbai from January with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan taking charge. This will be followed by a marathon schedule in Europe.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ananya Panday’s birthday bash ft Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sara Ali Khan and more