EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kapil Sharma shares he never signs films for money, says 'I do it only when my heart agrees'

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is on an extensive promotion spree for his upcoming film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato explores the life of a new delivery guy (essayed by Kapil Sharma) and the world of the gig economy. Actress Shahana Goswami essays the role of Kapil Sharma's wife in this film. Zwigato team is seen at seen visiting several cities to promote the film, which will soon hit theaters this month. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Zwigato team spoke about their film and revealed a lot of interesting things.

Kapil shares why he promoted Zwigato on his show:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma shared why he promoted Zwigato several times on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil says, "I do. I do promote my film on my show because all the other stars come to my show to promote their films. Where should I go to promote it? So I do promote my film on my show. Let people call me selfish, but I am like this. Why should I not do it when I can do it?" Zwigato director Nandita Das adds, "We recently went on Kapil's show, and he was a guest on the show, and he bullied the host." When asked who was the host, Kapil says, "It was Rajiv Thakur, and we are friends, so we share this fun relationship."

Shahana talks about doing few films:

Shahana Goswami, Kapil Sharma, and Nandita Das were asked why they do only a few films, replying to this, Shahana shared, "We 3 have the same reason, and we work only when our heart says yes to it. Money is a product, but the will to do the work is never derived from money it is derived from creative satisfaction. So you keep searching for the project that gives you creative satisfaction. But I think a lot has changed, and there is good work happening right now. I returned from Paris because there is good work going on here. And when good films perform well, we get more good stories. So if this film does well, you will have more realistic, nuanced and relatable films that come, and people like us will get an opportunity to work more."

Watch their full interview here-

Kapil shares why he does few films:

Kapil also shared why he does few films and says, "Nandita ma'am saw me on Television doing my show, and I like what I do, I like the fun and work. Money is the by-product, and when you do your job well and people like it, so eventually you get money. In my life, I have always made it clear that I would never do a film for money. For earning money, I have my show going on, but I will do only those films for which my heart agrees. After hearing the story of Zwigato I really felt that I should do this film, and I got so much appreciation even before its release. People will see me for the first time in this character, so I am very excited."

About Zwigato:

Zwigato was also released at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. Zwigato will hit the big screens on 17th March 2023.

