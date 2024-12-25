Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput slay with their cute chemistry in latest outing; fans go gaga

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been setting major goals ever since they got married. Even today, their fans can’t get over the lovey-dovey couple and their chemistry. On December 24, the couple was spotted out and about in Mumbai. Soon after clips of them together went viral, their fans flooded social media with loving messages for them.

In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput can be seen having a casual conversation. Soon after bidding their friends goodbye, the celebs came forward to pose for the paparazzi. For the night out, the Jab We Met actor donned a gray warm loungewear set with a pair of socks and black slippers. As for his loving wife Mira, she sported a pair of blue cutout denim pants with a green top and shoes.

Soon after visuals of the couple went viral, their fans couldn’t stop showering them with red heart emojis. A user also commented, “They look great together” while another wrote, “Love them.”

A couple of days ago, Kapoor took to his Instagram account and dropped a monochrome still from his upcoming movie, Deva. The caption of the post read, “LOADING (bomb emoji).”

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj have signed Shahid Kapoor to play the leading man of their next film. An industry insider told us, “Vishal Bhardwaj has developed the first action film of his career and the maker is planning to mount it on a big scale.”

The source added, “It’s a mission-based action thriller and Sajid Nadiadwala is excited to bring it to the spectacle in the biggest possible way. The duo of Sajid and Vishal believe that Shahid Kapoor is the best fit of the role. The makers are looking to create 6 massive action set pieces for the yet untitled feature film.”

Recently, the Kaminey actor teased his fans with his new look and stated that he is now set to slide into the 'edgy, nasty gangster 90s.’ This made fans speculate he is prepping for Vishal Bhardwaj's movie Arjun Ustara.

