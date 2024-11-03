Mira Rajput looks gorgeous in her embroidered beige kurta, serving all the fashionable festive vibes we all need

The charming Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, never fail to amaze us with their adorable moments together. Recently, they shared heartfelt Diwali wishes on their Instagram. The couple was dressed in traditional attire featuring intricate embroidery, which perfectly captured the festive spirit. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, enjoyed their Diwali celebrations, looking stunning in their traditional attire. In the picture, Mira Rajput wore a salwar suit adorned with silver sequin embroidery. The outfit also featured lovely red floral prints that beautifully matched the festive atmosphere.

To enhance her look, Mira complemented her salwar suit with a matching dupatta draped elegantly over one shoulder. She kept her jewelry minimal, opting for emerald earrings, while a large green-studded ring served as a striking centerpiece.

Mira Rajput clearly embraces a minimalistic approach when it comes to her makeup. She enhances her beauty with winged eyeliner, subtle pink eyeshadow, glossy cheeks, and nude glossy lipstick. To complete her traditional look, she also wears small silver earrings.

For her hairstyle, Mira opts for simplicity. She leaves her hair down with a side part and adds soft curls for a perfectly styled finish, showcasing beautiful hair goals.

In contrast, Shahid Kapoor exuded all the vibes of a traditional desi munda. The actor was seen in a black kurta adorned with colorful embroidery. This kurta featured a round neck and full sleeves, with intricate embroidery along the borders. To complete his polished look, he sported a neatly trimmed beard and a short, textured hairstyle that gave him an effortless yet refined appearance.

The best part was their bright, broad smiles. The couple was seen enjoying their special moments together, sharing smiles that made them look like they had stepped right out of a fairytale.

We truly loved their chemistry and would love to see more of the couple’s wonderful moments.

How would you rate their outfit out of 10? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

