Shahid Kapoor reacts to Imtiaz Ali’s comment on Jab We Met's Geet-Aditya; ‘they are now breaking up because they are…’

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, released in 2007, still holds a special place in the hearts of fans, with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Geet and Aditya leaving a lasting impact. Fans remain captivated by their characters, but now, Shahid has humorously suggested that Geet and Aditya might be breaking up due to their mutual frustrations.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor reacted with laughter to a clip where Imtiaz Ali joked about Geet and Aditya being at a divorce lawyer's office. He found the idea amusing, adding, "That's actually a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, 'She is her own favorite; who can ever put up with her?'"

When it was mentioned that his response might disappoint many fans, the Deva actor playfully remarked that if the director believes Geet and Aditya would end up divorced, it's not his place to interfere, as he's just the actor in the story.

Jab We Met (2007), starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, is more than just a film—it's a beloved experience. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Shahid's portrayal of Aditya Kashyap has made him the epitome of the ideal 'green flag' boyfriend.

For many, Geet represents the perfect role model, with her vibrant view of life and the people around her. Produced on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore, the film went on to gross over Rs 50 crore at the box office and has since become a cult classic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is all set for the release of Deva, an action-packed thriller slated for January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Shahid as a relentless cop and stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva promises to be an intense, high-octane entertainer.

