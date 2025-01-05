Deva: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter turn biggest cheerleader for his ‘Parda phaaaad’ teaser

Fans were treated on Sunday as the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva released its teaser across all social media platforms. While fans are already on the edge of their seats to witness him making his powerful appearance on the silver screens, the doting wife, Mira Rajput, and brother Ishaan Khatter became the biggest cheerleaders as they also reacted to Deva’s teaser.

On January 5, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and shared the teaser of Deva. She expressed her excitement by stating, "Deva Alaaaaaa (accompanied by a collision emoji)." In addition to this, the loving brother, Ishaan Khatter also shared the teaser and hailed it as "Parda phaaaad" followed by multiple fire emojis.

Vidya Balan whose husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur is backing the film also reacted to the teaser on her Instagram. "I looove this teaser #Deva aala re aala in theatres on the 31st of Jan 2025 Yayyyyyyy so so excited," she wrote in a special post.

The teaser of Deva clocking at 52 seconds showcases a whirlwind of excitement packed with hardcore action sequences and electrifying dance moves. In the small clip, we see Shahid Kapoor taking on another intensifying role and promising a powerful on-screen presence. His maniacal cop-avatar complemented by his bulked-up physique and bald look adds to the charm as he fights against villains.

"D day is here. Machana chalu #DEVA Teaser out now Link in bio," the post of the teaser was captioned shared by the actor on his Instagram.

Notably, for the past few days, the makers of Deva have been raising anticipation by dropping new posters featuring Shahid.

Speaking of Deva, the upcoming action-entertainer is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. Apart from Shahid, it features Pooja Hegde in the lead role, along with Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in important roles. In the film, while Shahid is taking up the role of a cop, Pooja will be seen essaying the role of a journalist.

Produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is scheduled to hit theaters later this month on January 31, 2025.

