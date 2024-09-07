Shahid Kapoor’s special birthday wish dedicated to his wife Mira Rajput is way too romantic: ‘Her smile lights up my heart’

Shahid Kapoor recently posted the most beautiful birthday wish for his wife Mira Rajput. The actor posted several unseen pictures from their delightful times from vacations and family. On September 7, Shahid Kapoor shared an album of pictures to post an adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Rajput.

The Deva actor expressed his love in the note with a caption that read, "She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong , she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can’t believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love. "

The post began with a breathtaking sun-kissed picture of his wife, followed by a goofy couple selfie. The third photo featured Mira, her parents, and their son Zain. Up next was a candid picture that featured his wife and mother, Neelima Azeem, followed by their beautiful couple photos from vacations and special functions.

Shahid added Gaius Yeong’s Majestic song in the piano version in the background. It won’t be wrong to say that the post screamed pure love and dished major couple goals.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the post shared by Shahid for his wife. A fan remarked, "Men clicking the love of their life>>>>" Another fan commented, "Sooo cute My favourite couple" while a third fan extended his wish stating, "Happy birthday Mira Kapoor you are most lovely couple" and another comment read, "Omgg what a lovely wish"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been happily married since 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids, a daughter and a son whom they’ve named, Misha and Zain respectively.

On the work front, Shahid has the highly-awaited Deva in the pipeline. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. In addition to this, Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait will also be seen playing important roles. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the high-octane action thriller is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. It is poised to release next year on Valentine’s i.e. February 14, 2025/

