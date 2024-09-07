Mira Kapoor Birthday: When Shahid Kapoor’s wife asked THIS unexpected question during her first visit to his house post engagement

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, continue to capture hearts with their charming relationship and couple goals. Mira Kapoor, renowned for her impeccable sense of humor and flawless fashion sense, is celebrating her 30th birthday today. On this special occasion, let’s revisit a memorable moment from their journey where, after their engagement, Mira asked Shahid an unexpected first question during her visit to his home.

Mira Kapoor once shared a charming anecdote on the talk show Social Media Star with Janice. During her appearance, she recounted a memorable moment from her first visit to Shahid Kapoor's home after their engagement. While Shahid was showing her around, Mira's first question was about where she would place her shoes. She insisted on having a dedicated shoe closet created before moving in with him, a decision Shahid later came to appreciate for its practicality and organization.

Mira humorously reflected on this said, "Let me go back a few years, when Shahid and I got engaged. He was taking me through his house, and I asked him, 'Listen, where am I going to put my shoes.' So, I made him create a shoe closet at that time, which he only came to appreciate later to keep the shoes properly and to be able to see them."

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 7, 2015. They are proud parents of two little children. Following the birth of their daughter Misha in 2016, they welcomed their son Zain in 2018. Shahid and Mira frequently share heartwarming moments with their family on social media, offering glimpses into their joyful life with their little ones.

Advertisement

Mira recently took to social media to celebrate her son Zain’s birthday with a heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday to my darling Zain. The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti.” The family’s celebration of Zain’s sixth birthday was equally delightful. The event featured a lively ‘sporty’ theme, highlighted by a Ninja-themed cake and Pokemon balloon decorations. Photos from the party have recently emerged online, revealing the festive and joyful spirit of the occasion.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain’s ‘sporty’ themed birthday party ft. Pokémon balloons, Ninja cake, more