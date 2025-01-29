Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya admits parents' divorce left him ‘under confident’: ‘Main bahut sharminda hota tha…’

Veer Pahariya marked his Bollywood debut with the recently released film Sky Force. He is the son of Sanjay Pahariya, a businessman, and Smruti Shinde, daughter of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde. Veer recently opened up about how his parents’ separation affected him in his childhood. He revealed that he used to feel ashamed while going to school.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Veer Pahariya admitted that he had a tough childhood. He expressed that seeing broken bonds in the family, especially of their parents’, wasn’t good for any child. Veer recalled that he was very young and didn’t know how to share it with his friends. He shared that it was a strange thing for him while growing up.

Veer Pahariya further remembered how his parents’ divorce was covered widely in the newspapers. He shared that everything about the court proceedings was available on the internet and details about him were public. He said, “Main bahut sharminda hota tha school jaane ke liye (I was ashamed to go to school).” The actor revealed that he didn’t have many friends and stayed away from people since he was shy.

Veer added, “Main bahut hi nervous aur under confident bachcha tha (I was a very nervous and under confident child).” He stated that it wasn’t good and he wished it didn’t happen to anyone.

During the same conversation, Veer Pahariya expressed his belief in healing one’s trauma. He said that one should talk to others about it. Veer revealed that therapy and acting workshops have helped him a lot to overcome his struggles. He also said that he still believed in love and the institution of marriage.

Talking about Veer Pahariya’s first film Sky Force, it was released in theaters on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend. He plays the role of an Indian Air Force officer. The aerial action film has Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.