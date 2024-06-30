Sharmila Tagore quips not discussing cricket was part of her 'nikaahnama' with Tiger Pataudi: 'Don't think I'm qualified to...'

Sharmila Tagore tied the knot with Mansoor Ali Khan aka Tiger Pataudi in 1968 and the duo was one of the most stardom-enriched celebrity couples. Both of them were highly successful in their respective careers and interestingly, weren’t too involved in having to comment on each other’s field of work. Tagore has joked that not discussing cricket might have been a part of her nikaahnama.

Sharmila Tagore on not discussing cricket with Tiger Pataudi

Recently while speaking to Kapil Sibal, Sharmila Tagore said that even though she has no idea about cricket, she is well-versed in how making good movies doesn’t depend on budget. Recalling her learnings after working with Satyajit Ray, Tagore said that the filmmaker taught her that one needs creativity and imagination above anything when intended to make great cinema.

Tagore further said that the industry is evolving and no doubt even small-budgeted movies will find their audiences. When tickled about cricket, the Aradhana actress said with a laugh, “I don’t think I’m qualified to talk about cricket. It was a part of my nikaahnama that you will not discuss cricket ever.”

According to Tagore, the word creative itself is a very ‘problematic word’. Citing the example of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, the veteran star said that the movie wasn’t an expensive one, but it still won at Cannes. She added, “I’m sure people will watch it in droves when it is released here.”

Sharmila Tagore’s thoughts on cricket

Having married a legendary cricketer of his time, Sharmila ji loved watching the sport but chose not to get involved in cricketers’ life. Interestingly, both of them met at a cricket party in Kolkata where they exchanged telephone numbers starting a journey to their beautiful forevers.

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sharmila said that Pataudi played a prank on her and called her on the pretext of an illegal air conditioner. “I called that number and Tiger answered, and he was laughing. It was a joke, that kind of joke. He said, ‘Can we go out for coffee?’ I said, ‘Yeah’,” Mrs. Tagore recalled.

