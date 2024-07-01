WATCH: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur learns to play cricket at Lord’s; daddy cool proudly explains rich family history

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are the classiest couples of Bollywood. The two are proud parents of two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Needless to say, both the star-kids enjoy massive popularity on the internet. While Jeh is quite young, Tim Tim has already been following his family’s legacy and learning cricket at the Lord’s in London.

Various pictures and videos from his training session have surfaced on the internet. Check them out.

Saif Ali Khan tells Taimur about their rich cricket family history

A video has been posted by International Cricket Masters on their Instagram handle. In the video, we can see Kareena Kapoor’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan proudly telling their family’s rich cricket history to his son, Taimur Ali Khan.

He was seen explaining about the counties and revealed how Tim Tim’s great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and his grandfather captained Sussex.

Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's friendly cricket face-off

In another video, we can also see a delightful face-off between Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan. The clip begins with the little kiddo being asked about if he is going to ball-out his father.

In response to this, he was cutely seen observing the ball and replies, “yeah” with a smile. Upon further being asked the kind of ball delivery he was going to follow, Taimur reveals, “a Yorker.”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan developing his cricket skills right

In the below video, we can see Tim-Tim batting at Lord's indoor nets during his exclusive session at the cricket academy.

Another video posted by the cricket academy shows Tim Tim’s dedication to developing his cricket skills. In the video, we can see the star kid listening and following his coach and former England international cricketer Usman Afzaal’s directions carefully and implementing them.

Take a look:

Take a quick look at the posts and videos of Taimur from his coaching sessions:

Saif Ali Khan is the son of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their first child, Taimur on December 20, 2016, and years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, and Saif, on the other hand, has South’s highly-awaited, Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

