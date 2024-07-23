Anusha Dandekar is a renowned actress who has made a mark in the entertainment industry. She has hosted several hit shows, including House of Style, Dance Crew, Teen Diva, and Love School. Anusha has also acted in Bollywood films and television series. Recently, Anusha posted pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham as she celebrated 19 years of Viruddh…Family Comes First.

Anusha Dandekar celebrates 19 Years of Viruddh

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 19 years of Viruddh by sharing a few pictures from behind the scenes and a poster of the film. In the pictures, She is seen posing in traditional bridal attire with co-stars John Abraham, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sharmila Tagore.

Accompanying the post with a heartfelt caption, she wrote, “My first wedding, what a turn out! 19 years of Virrudh… what a beautiful film this was for so many, especially me. Have you watched it? Thank you @maheshmanjrekar I have such special films because of you. I also get to say I worked with the greatest! @amitabhbachchan #sharmilatagore @duttsanjay @thejohnabraham."

As soon as Anusha uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comments section and showered love on the post. A fan wrote, “Okay this is a great film when I watched it first….. reminded me I need to watch it again” Another fan commented, “I love this movie, i remember I watched this movie on a DVD player.”

The plot of the movie revolves around an ordinary couple in their 60s, Vidhyadhar and Sumitra Patwardhan, who are forced to search for their faith in human values and society after the tragic murder of their only son, Amar. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, John Abraham, Anusha Dandekar and Sanjay Datt in pivotal roles.

More about Anusha Dandekar

Anusha made her acting debut in Bollywood with Mumbai Matinee. She appeared in the film, Viruddh in 2005. Later in 2006, she appeared in Anthony Kaun Hai? alongside Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt. In 2012, she made her Marathi film debut with her role in Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha.

