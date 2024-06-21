9 best Sharmila Tagore movies that prove she is cinema’s legend

Sharmila Tagore’s movies are synonymous with elegance and grace, is a legendary actress who captivated audiences in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. She is best known for her stellar performances throughout her illustrious career.

Debuting with Satyajit Ray's masterpiece Apur Sansar, her career soared with films like Kashmir Ki Kali, establishing her as a leading Bollywood star. Tagore's charm wasn't just about beauty; she possessed a captivating screen presence and a talent for portraying complex characters.

From romantic leads to powerful dramatic roles, she excelled in every genre, becoming one of the highest-paid actresses of her era. Tagore's legacy extends beyond the screen. Now, let's take a look at some of her best movies here!

9 best Sharmila Tagore movies that showcase her pure acting skills

Aradhana

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Rajesh Khanna, Farida Jalal, Shubhash Ghai, Sujit Kumar, Madan Puri

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 1969

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Aradhana is regarded as one of the best Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna’s movie. Vandana (Sharmila Tagore), who falls in love with pilot Arun. Tragedy strikes when Arun dies in a plane crash. Unaccepted by his family and ostracized by her own, Vandana is forced to give up their son, Suraj.

Taking a job as his nanny, she endures years of heartache to stay close to him. The film explores themes of love, loss, and sacrifice, with Tagore delivering a powerful performance as the devoted Vandana.

Advertisement

Mausam

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar, Om Shiv Puri

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release Year: 1975

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Sharmila Tagore and Sanjeev Kumar’s movie Mausam, the story revolves around Chanda, a woman with a complex past. The film tackles sensitive themes for its time, portraying Chanda's life in a brothel and her yearning for love.

Sanjeev Kumar plays a man who becomes drawn to her. Sharmila Tagore's portrayal of Chanda is considered one of her most challenging roles, showcasing her range as a dramatic actress.

Amar Prem

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Vinod Khanna, Madan Puri, Om Prakash, Bindu

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 1972

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Amar Prem Sharmila Tagore plays Pushpa, a woman forced into prostitution in Kolkata. Despite her circumstances, Pushpa retains a kind heart. She befriends a lonely businessman (Rajesh Khanna) and a young boy (Vinod Mehra) who is mistreated by his stepmother.

Advertisement

The film explores themes of societal prejudice, unconventional relationships, and the enduring power of human connection. Tagore's portrayal of Pushpa is both sensitive and strong, making her a memorable character.

Chupke Chupke

ALSO READ: 7 best Shammi Kapoor movies that became Bollywood’s time capsule

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 1975

Where to Watch: YouTube

Chupke Chupke is Sharmila Tagore and, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s best movie which is a lighthearted comedy. Sulekha falls for the charming Professor Parimal Tripathi (Dharmendra), known for his playful pranks.

To win her family's approval, Parimal impersonates a studious botany professor, leading to hilarious situations. Sharmila Tagore shines as Sulekha, navigating the chaos with wit and grace, while their chemistry fuels the film's comedic energy.

Namkeen

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Waheeda Rehman, Kamaldeep

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 1982

Where to Watch: YouTube

Sharmila Tagore’s movie Namkeen delves into the lives of three sisters and Tagore is the eldest living in a remote village with their mother, a former folk dancer. Nimki is the practical and dependable one, holding the family together.

Advertisement

A truck driver named Gerulal (Sanjeev Kumar) becomes their tenant, sparking unexpected connections and laughter in their unconventional household. Tagore's performance as Nimki showcases her ability to portray strength and warmth, while the film explores themes of family, resilience, and finding joy in life's simple moments.

Anupama

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Deven Varma, Tarun Bose, Shashikala

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 1966

Where to Watch: YouTube

Anupama tells the story of Uma (Sharmila Tagore), a young woman emotionally neglected by her workaholic father, Mohan (Tarun Bose), who blames her for his wife's death in childbirth. Uma grows up lonely and introverted.

The film explores themes of grief, parental neglect, and finding solace as Uma navigates a difficult childhood and seeks connection in adulthood. Sharmila Tagore delivers a poignant performance as Uma, portraying her transformation from a withdrawn child to a hopeful young woman.

Chhoti Bahu

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Rajesh Khanna, Shashikala, Nirupa Roy, Jr, Mehmood,

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Family, Drama

Release Year: 1971

Where to Watch: YouTube

Chhoti Bahu features Sharmila Tagore as Radha, a wealthy merchant's daughter with a secret – she suffers from epilepsy triggered by separation from a cherished doll. To secure her future, her father arranges a marriage to Madhu (Rajesh Khanna), a kind doctor, without revealing her condition.

Advertisement

Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore’s movie explores themes of acceptance, sacrifice, and navigating love with a hidden truth. Tagore brings vulnerability and strength to Radha, showcasing the challenges she faces and the love she finds.

An Evening In Paris

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Pran, Rajendra Nath

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 1967

Where to Watch: YouTube

In An Evening in Paris (1967), Sharmila Tagore plays a double role. Deepa, a romantic soul, travels to Paris seeking love. There, she meets Shyam (Shammi Kapoor). However, a villain, Shekhar (Pran), who needs to marry Deepa for his debts, tricks her and replaces her with her lookalike, Suzy.

Tagore portrays both the innocent Deepa and the glamorous Suzy, navigating the twists and turns of love, deception, and adventure in the City of Lights.

Kashmir Ki Kali

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Shammi Kapoor, Pran, Nazir Hussain, Anoop Kumar

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 1984

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Kashmir Ki Kali, Sharmila Tagore marks her Hindi film debut as Champa, a beautiful and innocent Kashmiri flower seller. Rajiv (Shammi Kapoor), a wealthy young man, falls for her charm. Despite her father's disapproval, their love blossoms.

Sharmila Tagore’s movie is a classic romance with stunning Kashmir landscapes, catchy music, and comedic moments. Tagore's portrayal of Champa, with her captivating beauty and genuine spirit, captivated audiences and launched her into Bollywood stardom.

Advertisement

Sharmila Tagore’s latest movies are Gulmohar, and Break Ke Baad among others and even after stepping away from the spotlight, Tagore's influence continues to inspire future generations of actors. Her enduring beauty, captivating performances, and dedication to social causes solidify her place as a true legend of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Is Sania Mirza getting married to cricketer Mohammad Shami after separation from Shoaib Malik? Tennis star's father breaks silence