Shoaib Malik gets married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed amid divorce rumors with Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team had been going through a rocky patch in their married life. Recently, Sania took to her social media to drop a cryptic post about marriage. Now, the former cricketer has shocked the world by announcing his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed

Today, on January 20th, Shoaib Malik took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The collage features the duo in their respective wedding outfits as they smile for the camera. The former cricketer wrote in the caption, "Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs"

This shocking news comes just days after Sania Mirza's cryptic post amid the duo's divorce rumors.

Shoaib and Sana's relationship

There were rumors going around in Pakistan about their romantic involvement. In the previous year, the cricketer took to Instagram to wish Sana a happy birthday, and he even shared a picture of the two together. In March 2022, Malik showed his support for the actress when she faced allegations of mistreating juniors and make-up artists on a film set.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "I have known Sana Javed for quite some time now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us."

Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage

On January 17th, tennis legend Sania Mirza took to her Instagram stories to re-share a post that read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

This story further fueled the rumors of her divorce from Malik. Despite the differences, the two came together to support their son Izhaan who won a medal in a swimming competition. Sania, who manages his Instagram handle, shared pictures from the competition. One of them features Sania holding their son Izhaan, while he poses with the medal. In another one, Shoaib Malik is seen giving a thumbs-up sign while standing next to Izhaan.

Last year on Izhaan's birthday, the duo also celebrated his birthday with Malik writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Beta...Baba loves you.” The tennis legend also shared pictures of her son.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married in 2010

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in her hometown Hyderabad in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony. Later on, the couple had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. Their son, Izhaan, was born in 2018. Rumors of their marriage hitting a shaky ground first surfaced in 2022. Recently, fans also noticed that both of them have deleted each other's pictures from their respective social media handles. Malik had also changed his Insta bio from “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar” to “Father to One True Blessing.”

