EXCLUSIVE: Showtime’s Emraan Hashmi speaks on being actor in times of social media; says 'just be yourself'

Showtime is highly awaited as a web series for the year 2024, supported by Karan Johar. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series features Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles. The recent release of the series trailer has heightened the anticipation even further. Now, Emraan Hashmi has opened up on the pressure of being an actor in this age of social media and internet.

Emraan Hashmi opens up on the pressure of being an actor in this age of social media

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi who is gearing up for the highly anticipated upcoming web series, Showtime was asked pressure of being an actor in this age of social media and internet where they have to think twice as people are quick to judge as compared to the earlier days when things were much easier for them. To this Emraan Hashmi responded saying that he tends to “compartmentalize” those things. He doesn't dwell on them much because, in the end, it's all about the filmmaking process, and everything else is peripheral.

He added, “You can’t really buy too much into the publicity and the perception of you because that’s something that is not in your hands. So, you just be yourself and always sometimes people have pointed a finger and said that you know it’s not good to be brutally honest sometimes and it’s not good to say the truth sometimes and I get I’ve got the foot in the mouth syndrome many a time, but I feel that this is me and my whole motto is you take it or leave it.”

Advertisement

He further mentioned that currently, he's 44 years old and reflected on how when he was 21, he craved acceptance and validation. However, now he feels like it's more about accepting himself as he is, knowing his strengths, and being okay with it, whether others accept him or not. He added, “I know my limitations and if you don’t like it, that’s your problem.”

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

More about Showtime

Showtime explores the power dynamics and behind-the-scenes conflicts that exist in the Bollywood industry. The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, and others, in important roles.

Created by Sumit Roy and helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the screenplay is crafted by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni. The dialogues are written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma. Scheduled to debut on March 8, Showtime will be exclusively accessible on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Showtime’s Emraan Hashmi on nepotism; ‘Might not have got grand launch like other star kids but…’