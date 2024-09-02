Stree 2: Flora Saini says playing Shraddha Kapoor’s mother wasn't 'convincing'; ‘Sequel was all about Sarkata’

The horror comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has been doing extremely well at the box office. While many actors reprised their roles in this sequel, Flora Saini didn’t return to play the character of Stree. The actress recently revealed the reason behind the same, sharing that she wasn’t ‘convinced’ to portray Shraddha’s mother. She also mentioned how the second part was all about Sarkata, the new villain.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Flora Saini said, “It was a professional decision not to do Stree 2.” She mentioned, "The sequel was all about Sarkata.” Flora explained that the character of Stree had very little to do in the film, and it lacked emotion and substance.

Stree was also revealed as the mother of Shraddha Kapoor’s character in the latest film. Talking about it, Flora stated, “I was not convinced playing Shraddha Kapoor's mother.” Flora continued by saying that from 2018 and 2024, she had made progress in her career and felt that there was not much work for her to do in this movie.

Flora admitted to not knowing that her character was Shraddha’s mother and didn’t find this twist 'logical.' She said, “If she was the mother, then the entire first part seems redundant. Why would she (Shraddha Kapoor) ask Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) to do the entire drama if the ghost (Stree) would have been won by just being called Maa?”

Advertisement

When asked if she regretted passing on the role after seeing Stree 2’s box office collections, Flora responded with a ‘No.’ The actress said that initially, she did deliberate if it was a mistake on her part but stood by her choice when she watched the film. Flora added that she was very happy with the work that she was doing. However, she did admit that she wouldn’t have said no to Stree 2 if there was more to do for her character.

Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. It was released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor gears up to face camera for first time after son Vayu’s birth: ‘I love being an actor and…’