PIC: Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Baapu’ Shakti Kapoor has Stree connection; Varun Dhawan's reaction is treat for all VarShra fans

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the huge success of her movie Stree 2. She reprised her role as the mysterious girl from the 2018 movie Stree in the sequel. On the occasion of her father Shakti Kapoor’s birthday, Shraddha dropped a sweet wish for him, which has a connection to the first installment of the film. In her caption, the actress decided to use one of the famous lines from the film. Varun Dhawan’s reaction to the post is guaranteed to make their fans happy.

Today, September 3, 2024, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with her father, Shakti Kapoor. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt wish for her favorite man. The actress wrote, “Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai (Today is my favorite man's birthday)! Happy Birthday Baapu (father), @shaktikapoor.”

Using a catchphrase from Stree, Shraddha stated, “Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai (She is a woman; she can do anything because her father is always there to support her.) Love you Baapu.”

Have a look at Shraddha’s post!

Varun Dhawan, who made a cameo appearance as Bhediya in the movie Stree 2 and has worked with Shraddha in other films as well, dropped a funny comment on the post. He wrote, “Shaksssss looking fresh.” The actress replied to VD’s comment, saying, “he a bigsteppa trendsetta.” The duo’s fans got excited and called it a “VarShra moment.”

Karisma Kapoor wished Shakti Kapoor, saying, “Happy birthday, Shakti ji.”

Fans also had amusing reactions. One person said, "@shaktikapoor sir ke sath stree ki shakti bhi double ho jati hai," while another wrote, "Streee papa ke saath agyi (bhaaagoo)." A comment read, "Proud Father and a proud daughter."

Meanwhile, Stree 2 is currently raking in huge collections at the box office. Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia also have entertaining cameos in the film.

