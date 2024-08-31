6 years of Stree: Did you know Rajkummar Rao suggested title of horror-comedy co-starring Shraddha Kapoor? Here's what actor once revealed

The recently released movie Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is currently making waves at the box office. It is the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree, which completes six years since its release today, August 31, 2024. On this special occasion, let’s revisit the moment when Rajkummar revealed that he was the one who suggested the title of the film.

In an old interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao shared that he was the mind behind the title of the movie Stree. Recalling the narration of the film, the actor said, “When Raj & DK came and narrated me the script, the title was something else. But in conversation, I told them if we can name it Stree. In a way, I was the one who decided the title.” Rajkummar added that he felt the word was quite ‘catchy.’

Today, the official Instagram handle of Maddock Films celebrated the milestone of Stree. They posted a video of the famous scenes from the film. The caption read, “6 years ago, we met the #Stree jo kuch bhi kar sakti hai & we’ve loved her ever since. Celebrating 6 Years of Stree!”

Stree also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK. The film is based in the town of Chanderi, which is haunted by the spirit of Stree, who vanishes men at night. Rajkummar Rao’s character Vicky meets a mysterious girl, played by Shraddha Kapoor, and together with his friends they save the town.

The soundtrack of the first part also became quite popular, with Milegi Milegi, Kamariya, and others being loved by the audience.

Stree 2, which hit theaters on August 15, 2024, follows the events of Stree. It introduces a new villain, Sarkata. The five main actors reprise their roles in the latest installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film also features cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

