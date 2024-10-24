Varun Dhawan recalls dad David Dhawan was ready to leave him on the streets of London as he wanted to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai over Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan has been a renowned veteran filmmaker who has given several iconic films to Bollywood. Recently, the Citadel actor recalled his father was ready to leave him on the London streets after he expressed his wish to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai over Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

During a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Varun Dhawan recalled that the premiere of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was held in London. The producers sent them a limousine with posters of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan making funny faces on it.

The Citadel actor recalled while they were going through the streets of London, he was "dying" to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, clarifying that he didn’t know Karan Johar then.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai just felt like a cooler film, but my dad was like, ‘Stop it, I will leave you on the streets here.’ I remember telling him you can’t treat children here like this and my dad was like, ‘He is so badly behaved, why did I get him here’,” he recalled. The actor went on to admit that the first day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was bigger because of the "mass factor" but Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went on to become huge and noted how he ultimately got launched by Karan Johar.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in the 2012 release, Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Notably, KKHH and BMCM locked horns at the box office with their release on the same date in 1998.

On the work front, Varun has Raj & DK’s espionage actioner Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It will be released on November 7, 2024, and he also has Kalees’ actioner Baby John in the pipeline.

Talking about his upcoming ventures, Varun mentioned that he wanted to do commercial and masala action with Baby John. While he watched, The Family Man he thought everyone looked so cool that he had a desire to work with the director duo.

"Both these titles, Baby John and Honey Bunny are (endearing) and come at a time when I am a father of a girl child! It is just a coincidence and I hope the universe is conspiring to make all of this more special,” he added.

