Shraddha Kapoor reacts to Stree 2 overtaking Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan: ‘I have an absolutely fantastic leading man…’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her latest release, Stree 2, which shattered box office records and even outperformed Shah Rukh Khan's massive hits Pathaan and Jawan. Reflecting on the achievement, Shraddha expressed her admiration for SRK, calling him an absolutely fantastic leading man in the Indian film industry. She shared her excitement about the film's success and how exciting it feels to be part of a project that resonated so well with audiences.

During the NDTV World Summit 2024, Shraddha Kapoor addressed the buzz surrounding Stree 2 and how it compared to Shah Rukh Khan's massive hits Pathaan and Jawan. When asked about her film's box office success overtaking SRK's blockbusters, Shraddha responded with grace and excitement.

She expressed deep respect for him and said, "I have an absolutely fantastic leading man in our Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, who I’ve grown up being a fan of. So, we’ll keep that where it belongs."

The Stree 2 actress further shared her excitement, expressing how genuinely thrilled she is to be part of a project that has garnered so much appreciation. She conveyed her joy and gratitude for the overwhelming love Stree 2 has received.

Shraddha also highlighted the importance of the overall success of Hindi cinema, stating that while comparisons between films are common, she believes that any Hindi film performing well is a positive for the entire industry. She emphasized that it's not about outshining other films but rather contributing to the collective growth and success of Bollywood.

She expressed her broader perspective on the success of the industry and said, "It’s exciting to have a film that does well, but it’s even more exciting when the entire industry thrives and collectively a lot more films succeed."

At the same event, when asked about the most memorable compliment Shraddha received after the massive success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor shared a heartfelt moment with Tabu. She revealed that the two had a warm conversation, and Tabu surprised her with a thoughtful gift—a custom perfume bottle with Stree engraved on it.

She, deeply touched by the gesture, described Tabu as one of the most iconic actors of this generation. She further expressed how the gift made her feel both proud and empowered, highlighting the meaningful bond between the two actresses.

Stree 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to Amar Kaushik's 2018 hit, brought back Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in their iconic roles. Joining them were Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, adding to the film's lively ensemble.

The sequel also treated fans to exciting cameos from Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan, adding star power to the mix. Released on August 15, the film hit the screens alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, creating stiff competition at the box office.

