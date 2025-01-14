Shraddha Kapoor starrer Nagin FINALLY set to go on floors? Producer Nikhil Dwivedi drops update on Makar Sankranti 2025

A few years ago it was revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was set to headline the film Nagin, designed as a trilogy about a shape-shifting nagin. Now, it looks like the movie is finally set to go on floors. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has shared a major update on the special occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025 by offering a peek of the script.

Today, January 14, 2025, Nikhil Dwivedi took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of a script. It read, “Nagin: An Epic Tale of Love & Sacrifice.” The script also mentioned, “Created & Developed by SAFFRON Magicworks.” There were some marigold flowers surrounding the script.

Nikhil captioned the picture, “Makar Sankranti & Finally…” hinting at the film being ready to go on floors.

Last year, in an interview with India Today, Nikhil Dwivedi revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was extremely excited to start the shoot of Nagin. He had also mentioned that the filming is likely to begin in 2025.

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared her feelings about playing Nagin. She wrote, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.”

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Nikhil Dwivedi had revealed that Shraddha was always his choice for the role. He said, “The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to.”

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Stree 2, which was a massive success.

