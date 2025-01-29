Shreya Ghoshal collaborates with B Praak for latest devotional track Aayiye Ram Ji featuring Shriya Saran: WATCH

Renowned musical partners Jaani and B Praak have joined forces with Shreya Ghoshal for a captivating devotional track titled Aayiye Ram Ji. Marking the launch of their new devotional music platform, Kripa Records, the duo's debut offering delivers a moving tribute to Lord Ram. Adding to the track’s charm is Shriya Saran, whose presence beautifully enhances the song’s spiritual essence.

The devotional song Aayiye Ram Ji showcases Shriya Saran, known for her acclaimed performances in films like Drishyam. In the video, she radiates elegance, draped in a pink silk saree, accessorized with a delicate necklace, and her hair styled neatly in a bun. Her serene demeanor as she offers prayers to Lord Ram captures the essence of devotion.

A young boy brings a heartwarming charm to the visuals, while an elderly woman adds depth to the narrative. Shriya’s emotional reaction, as she envisions the boy as Lord Ram, is both poignant and captivating.

Shreya Ghoshal collaborated with Kripa Records to share a glimpse of the music video for Aayiye Ram Ji, featuring Shriya Saran. The announcement emphasized the track as the first soulful melody from the label, calling for hope and positivity to overcome the challenges of the present age while inviting Lord Ram’s divine presence to bring peace and harmony.

The track is a soulful invocation to Lord Ram, seeking his guidance to restore peace and justice in a world fraught with challenges. It celebrates his virtues of compassion, courage, and righteousness, creating a powerful and spiritual listening experience.

Composed by B Praak and written by Jaani, the song captures powerful themes of faith, devotion, and a heartfelt longing for divine connection.

In an interview with ETimes, B Praak expressed that the timing feels just right to introduce devotional music that appeals to audiences across generations. He highlighted the increasing inclination toward spirituality among people, making it the perfect opportunity to launch a dedicated devotional music label.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal's remarkable career has been adorned with numerous devotional tracks, showcasing her soulful voice and cementing her legacy in this genre.