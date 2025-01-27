Sonu Nigam questions Padma Awards for overlooking singers like Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan

Singer Sonu Nigam recently expressed his disappointment over iconic singers being overlooked by the Padma Awards. In a social media post, he highlighted how legends like Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan, despite their timeless contributions to music, have never received the honor.

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to criticize the government for overlooking legendary singers and their remarkable contributions to music. He pointed out that while Mohammad Rafi was honored with the Padma Shri, Kishore Kumar was never awarded, despite his global influence on artists.

The singer also took a dig at the system, questioning why awards are being given posthumously. He said, “Awards are being given posthumously too, right?"

Sonu further emphasized that even among living legends, singers like Alka Yagnik, with her long and illustrious career, have yet to be recognized. He mentioned how Shreya Ghoshal, who has proven her talent over the years, also deserves to be honored.

He also pointed out how Sunidhi Chauhan, with her unique voice that has inspired an entire generation, has not received any recognition either, expressing his frustration with the lack of acknowledgment for such iconic voices.

Sonu Nigam also encouraged his followers to suggest other deserving artists—singers, actors, and more—who have yet to be awarded the Padma. He captioned the video with a call to action, highlighting the issue of unrecognized talent in India.

Meanwhile, Nigam was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022 by the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in recognition of his significant contributions to the music industry.

