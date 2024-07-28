Shreya Ghoshal gushes over Céline Dion’s performance at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony; says ‘can’t believe’ as latter reposts her story

The 2024 Summer Olympics recently kicked off in Paris, and the opening ceremony took place on July 26. Canadian singer Céline Dion mesmerized the audience as she performed at the base of the Eiffel Tower during the grand event. Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal gushed over her performance on social media. She also expressed her disbelief as Céline reposted her post.

Shreya Ghoshal fangirling over Céline Dion’s performance at the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will melt your hearts

Today, July 28, Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram Stories and shared Céline Dion’s recent performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. She captioned it, “What a performance!! @celinedion (face holding back tears emoji).”

Much to Shreya’s surprise, Céline reshared her story on her own Instagram. The Samjhawan singer then reacted to it, saying, “Omg!! I can’t believe it! The @celinedion saw my story and shared it,” accompanied by a pink heart and face with an open mouth emoji to convey her feelings.

Have a look at the stories!

After her performance beneath the illuminated Olympic rings, Céline Dion described her happiness in a note on Instagram. She shared, “I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.”

Advertisement

Wishing all the athletes, she added, “All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you! - Celine xx…”

Shreya Ghoshal’s recent appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal performed during the lavish wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which were held from July 12 to July 14 in Mumbai. Singers Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, and more also set the mood with their live singing.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies’ Phool aka Nitanshi Goel wishes for Om Shanti Om moment with Deepika Padukone just like SRK: ‘Either my dupatta gets stuck…’