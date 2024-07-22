Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Manish Malhotra calls working on it ‘memory for a lifetime’; says he misses ‘long discussions’ with Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding took place on July 12, 2024. The celebration was as grand as it gets, with various high-profile personalities in attendance. All the festivities, right from the pre-wedding in Jamnagar to the main functions in Mumbai, were visually aesthetic. Designer Manish Malhotra recently shared his experience working on the wedding with the groom’s mother, Nita Ambani, and showered immense praise on her.

Manish Malhotra recalls having ‘long discussions’ with Nita Ambani for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Today, July 22, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share a happy selfie with Nita Ambani and pen a heartfelt note summarizing their collaboration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding functions. Describing the experience, he said, “It’s been a Memory for a lifetime working from the prewedding in Jamnagar to the wedding decor at NMACC and JWC with The creative Visionary #MrsNitaAmbani ..”

Manish complimented her, saying, “it’s all her Vision, Compassion, Tremendous HardWork, Dedication, leadership and attention to the finest of detailing leading us with all the warmth, happiness and ideas ..”

Talking about their long period of preparation and Nita Ambani’s hospitality, he revealed, “We all worked for months for the pre wedding and the main wedding ... all the late night meetings, she always is the leader with a smile and positive energy..lots of fun moments ... Laughter …amazing food …taking care of us all…inculcating us in all her love for handloom craftsmanship and our culture and the joy of building this vision together…”

Have a look at Manish’s post!

Manish concluded his note by confessing to missing working alongside Nita Ambani. He said, “Working with her has been an experience that I will always cherish and I have already started missing our meetings…from our long discussions of decor, flowers, colors and all aesthetics …lots of love, respect & admiration for my dearest friend the one and only #MrsNitaAmbani.”

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kicked off earlier this year in March at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day affair was filled with various activities attended by many celebrities from the entertainment industry. Pop sensation Rihanna’s concert was the highlight of the first day, while Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire on day 2. Many Bollywood stars lit up the night with their performances at the Mela Rouge. The Hastakshar ceremony took place on the last day, followed by a musical evening.

Towards the end of May, Anant and Radhika, along with their families and friends, boarded a European cruise and continued their celebration. A toga party, a masquerade ball, exploring the cities of Rome and Portofino, and more such activities were on the 4-day itinerary.

After a week of rituals like the mameru, grah shanti puja, haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and more, the bride and groom tied the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, MS Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many other big names graced the event with their presence.

The Shubh Aashirwad was held on July 13, with the wedding reception on July 14.

