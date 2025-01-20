Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction is absolutely relatable as Jasleen Royal performs Shershaah’s Ranjha at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert: WATCH

Popular English rock band Coldplay took over Mumbai recently. They made their way to the city of dreams for three nights of sold-out shows at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. On the opening evening, Indian singer Jasleen Royal and Chris Martin performed together, blowing the minds of the audience. But actor Sidharth Malhotra was all hearts when she performed the track Ranjha from his movie Shershaah live at the event. Check out his reaction!

On January 19, 2025, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories and shared the post of singer Jasleen Royal. In the clip, she can be seen bringing the house down by performing to the popular Hindi track from Sid and Kiara Advani’s movie, Shershaan. The Yodha actor was quick to drop a cute red heart emoji on it.

Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction to Jasleen Royal’s post:

Jasleen Royal was delighted to have performed the soulful track in front of the thousands of fans who came to see her perform at Coldplay's concert. Sharing the mesmerizing video, the singer expressed, “To the Ranjhas out there, you made this magic! #grateful.,”

Check out Jasleen Royal’s post:

Earlier, Sidharth took to his Instagram stories and expressed his happiness as his TV series Indian Police Force completed one year. In the note, he penned, “DCP Kabir Malik will always hold a special place! Celebrating IPL and the amazing squad! #1YearOfIndianPoliceForce.”

For the unknown, apart from IPF, Sid also featured in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action thriller film, Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in 2024. Currently, he is gearing up to share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in a romantic-comedy film titled Param Sundari. On January 18, 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the two ace stars headed to Kerala for a month-long shoot of their upcoming film.

Earlier, the team gave a sneak peek of their characters and stated, “North ka swag, South ki grace—two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Check out Param Sundari’s video clip:

