Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 1 year of Indian Police Force with his ‘amazing squad’ Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty; says THIS about his memorable character

Last year, Sidharth Malhotra featured in the action-thriller TV series, Indian Police Force, created by Rohit Shetty. The actor portrayed the role of DCP Kabir Malik and won hearts with his power-packed performance. As the show completed one year, the actor took to his Instagram and raised a toast to his ‘amazing squad’. He also stated that his character will hold a special place. Check it out!

On January 19, 2025, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared a post dropped by Prime Video India on their official IG handle. The image featured filmmaker Rohit Shetty along with Sid’s co-stars, Shilpa Shetty and Nikitin Dheer.

Expressing his delight as his television series, Indian Police Force completed one year, he stated, “DCP Kabir Malik will always hold a special place! Celebrating IPL and the amazing squad! #1YearOfIndianPoliceForce.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s post for the Indian Police Force:

In 2024, Sidharth also featured in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action thriller film, Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. This year, he is all set to share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in a romantic-comedy film titled Param Sundari. On January 18, 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the two ace stars headed to Kerala for a month-long shoot of their upcoming film.

Earlier, the team gave a sneak peek of their characters and stated, “North ka swag, South ki grace—two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Check out Param Sundari’s motion poster:

For the unknown, Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame and produced under the banner of Maddock Films. While speaking to Variety about the film, Dinesh Vijan stated that it’s like those films that Mani Ratnam used to do like Saathiya. “The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool,” he shared adding that there’s a high-tech idea in there but they are going into the Kantara world of sorts.

