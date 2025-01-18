EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra head to Kerala for month-long Param Sundari shoot; know more

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for their collaboration in Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame. While fans are buzzing with excitement about the pairing, we have the exclusive scoop that the duo is heading to Kerala for the film's shoot.

Yes, you heard it right! We have the exclusive news that Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are heading to Kerala today (January 18) for a month-long shoot of Param Sundari.

In a recent chat with The Times of India, Sidharth Malhotra shared his excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor on their upcoming project. He mentioned that this Diwali marked a fresh start for him, as he returns to the romantic genre after a few years. He expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Janhvi to create something fun and memorable, noting that the project felt like the perfect way to kick off a new chapter.

Earlier, the makers of Param Sundari recently unveiled the film's official announcement and release date through their social media channels. They first introduced Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari in a captivating poster set against a coastal backdrop.

The actress looked radiant in a red kurta, paired with emerald earrings, a bindi, and gajra, striking a graceful pose with a subtle smile and her hand placed thoughtfully on her chin. The post's caption read, “Introducing @janhvikapoor as South ki Sundari, here to melt your heart with her grace.”

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra’s character, Param, was revealed in another post, showcasing him in front of a similar backdrop. The actor looked stylish in a white t-shirt, denim jacket, and sunglasses.

The caption read, “Introducing @sidmalhotra as North ka Munda Param, all set to charm his way into your hearts!”

The release also featured a clip with solo posters of both Sidharth and Janhvi, along with an image of them together. In the image, Sidharth stood in the water wearing a white kurta and dhoti, carrying Janhvi, who was dressed in a white saree and smiling in surprise.

The caption highlighted the film's vibrant mix of characters: “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Advertisement

See below!

In addition to Param Sundari, Sidharth Malhotra has another major project lined up with Race 4, where he will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra expresses excitement about stepping back into ‘romantic genre’ in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It’s a new chapter that…’