Vikrant Massey admits receiving threats over his role in The Sabarmati Report: ‘I’m dealing with it or…’

The trailer for Vikrant Massey’s film The Sabarmati Report based on Gujarat’s Godhara incident was recently released, featuring Massey in the role of a journalist. During the trailer launch, he revealed that he had received threats related to his role and mentioned that 'he is dealing with or something that the team is managing' and also emphasized that, 'as an artist, his role is to tell stories'.

During the trailer launch of The Sabarmati Report, when asked about the threats, Massey mentioned that threats had been received and continued to come. He added that it was something he, along with the entire team, was handling together.

Vikrant Massey continued, "But as artists, our role is to tell stories, and this film is rooted in facts. I’m dealing with it, or rather, we as a team are collectively managing i, and we’ll handle it appropriately".

The teaser had already captured the audience's attention, and now the trailer takes a deeper dive, uncovering the hidden realities of the tragic incident on the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, and the profound impact it had on India’s socio-cultural landscape.

The trailer opens with the story of a journalist, portrayed by Massey, who is a Hindi-speaking reporter eager to make a name in the media industry. His life takes a dramatic turn when his senior, played by Dogra, supposedly conceals the harsh truths he faced during the Godhra train tragedy while reporting on it.

Struggling with substance abuse in the aftermath, his life changes once again when another reporter steps in to reveal his side of the story. The film aims to present a new viewpoint on the incident, one that has seldom been explored yet has affected numerous lives.

Additionally, the trailer highlights the ideological divide between Hindi-speaking, grassroots journalists and their English-speaking counterparts.

The Sabarmati Report, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Vikir Films, stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra, and Barkha Singh in leading roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

