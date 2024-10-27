WATCH: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are pure couple goals as they pose for selfie with paps at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. The pair recently attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash on October 26, 2024, where they looked stunning in traditional attire. A memorable moment that truly showcased their status as a power couple was when Vijay and Tamannaah paused for a quick selfie with the paparazzi at the celebration.

In the video, the duo can be seen quickly stopping by the paparazzi and pulling out their phone to take a selfie. This heartfelt moment brought smiles not only to the faces of the paparazzi but also to ours.

For Taurani's Diwali bash, Vijay chose a green floral suit paired with black pajamas, while Tamannaah looked stunning in a pink lehenga.

Watch the video here:

It was not long ago when the duo made their relationship official and in a recent interview, Vijay explained the reasons behind his and Tamannaah's decision to publicly acknowledge their bond.

He mentioned that he dislikes restricting his emotions and emphasized that neither he nor Tamannaah felt the need to keep their relationship private.

While speaking with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay noted that he and Tamannaah enjoy each other’s company. He conveyed that they both agreed that if they liked spending time together, there was no reason to hide their feelings.

The Mirzapur actor further elaborated that maintaining secrecy in a relationship requires significant effort. He expressed that it limits their freedom to go out together or share photos with friends, and he dislikes such restrictions.

Varma clarified that it wasn’t his intention to seek the spotlight; he simply didn’t want to feel confined or suppress his feelings.

During the same interview, when asked if his relationship overshadows his work, Vijay acknowledged that society often takes an interest in others' lives.

He remarked that everyone seems to have a "gossipy aunt" within them who focuses on discussing relationships, describing this tendency as a societal issue. However, he stated that he receives appreciation for his work upon its release and cannot deny that.

On the work front, Varma was last seen thriller series in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

