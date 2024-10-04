EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi in talks to spearhead Neeraj Pandey’s web series for Netflix

Over the years, Emraan Hashmi has established himself as a credible actor, and is presently enjoying this phase as an actor by signing on for feature films from across the industries. While he started off by doing feature films catering to the Youth and Masses, the actor has now shifted his focus on doing content-heavy films, with credible filmmakers. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Neeraj Pandey is discussing a probable collaboration with Emraan Hashmi.

According to sources close to the development, Neeraj Pandey is developing a web-series for Netflix and he has initiated conversations with Emraan Hashmi to spearhead the show. “After the Special Ops franchise, Neeraj Pandey is working on a special web-series for Netflix and he is in talks with Emraan Hashmi for the same. The subject warrants the presence of an actor like Emraan and Netflix is also bullish about the conversation,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the talks are in advanced stages at the moment and are expected to materialize in a fortnight. “It’s Hindi Film Industry and nothing is official, till its actually on paper, but the conversations are moving in the right direction. Emraan is also excited to join hands with the maker of films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It’s a thriller, a genre that one resonates Pandey with,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey is currently working on the post-production of Special Ops 2.0, which will premiere next year on Hotstar. He is also working on his direct-to-digital film, Sikandar Ka Muqqadar, which is gearing up to premiere soon on Netflix. On the theatrical front, an update on his next is still awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

