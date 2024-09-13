PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna and her love for fuzzy and comfy sweatshirts is the ultimate hassle-free fashion pick

Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion fluidity has always left her fans awestruck. The diva pulls off all styles and looks with panache and her preference for comfort over glamor is widely praised for its relatability. For instance, her recent choice to embrace sweatshirts as an all-weather staple proves how she views fashion as a hassle-free option rather than a compulsion.

In her Instagram stories, Rashmika shared a photo of herself, presumably taken on a flight. She is seen wearing a face mask and a loose, yellow sweatshirt.

Check out the picture here:

Atop the picture, the diva expressed how she happens to be one of those who can wear sweatshirts and pull-overs in any weather. Rashmika penned, “Are you also someone who, no matter which season it is... you’ll always end up wearing a sweatshirt or a pullover?”

Not just comfy casual wear, Rashmika Mandanna also has a soft spot for decking up in Indian ethnic wear, especially sarees. For instance, back on August 31, 2024, she had dropped a bunch of pictures of herself clad in a vibrant saree.

She draped a multi-hued textured saree, styled with a sleek-sleeved blouse. She could be seen posing beside her pet dog in one of the frames. Her simple look with minimal makeup and jewelry was highly appreciated and loved by her fans.

Advertisement

Coming to her work life, the diva’s latest post on Instagram grabbed attention since she announced suffering from an accident, due to which she had been completely away from social media. She revealed staying back at home and recovering so that she could jump back to her feet all hail and hearty soon.

Rashmika captioned the post, “The reason I haven’t been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors.”

On the work front, Rashmika has films like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhaava, Sikander and Kubera on the cards for her.

ALSO READ: Renuka Swamy case: Jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa makes inappropriate gesture to media after he stepped out of prison