CONFIRMED: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri join forces for Vishal Bhardwaj’s yet untitled action-packed thriller; Sajid Nadiadwala to back the project

It was just a few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing back the combo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj for an action-packed thriller. Confirming the same, the makers have dropped an official announcement welcoming Triptii Dimri also on-board as the leading lady opposite the Deva actor.

Today, on September 13, the official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped an official announcement post about their upcoming venture. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film will star Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

The post was captioned, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend @vishalrbhardwaj , and the phenomenal powerhouse @shahidkapoor ! It's an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted @tripti_dimri to the #NGEFamily! - Love #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala"

It is important to mention that Shahid and Vishal have earlier created their magic on the big screens with Kaminey in 2009 and Haider in 2014, with the latter also bagging a National Award for Best Music, Best Dialogue, Best Costume Design, Best Playback Singer – Male, and Best Choreography.

A source close to the development shared with us that the ace filmmaker has developed the first action film of his career and that he was planning to mount it on a big scale.

“It’s a mission-based action thriller and Sajid Nadiadwala is excited to bring it to the spectacle in the biggest possible way. The duo of Sajid and Vishal believe that Shahid Kapoor is the best fit of the role. The makers are looking to create 6 massive action set pieces for the yet untitled feature film,” the source close to the development revealed.

In addition to this, the source further revealed that Shahid was on board the minute he heard the narration. The film will go on floors from September/October 2024 and will be shot extensively in India and the US.

Currently, Sajid Nadiadwala is also busy with the shoot of Salman Khan’s highly-anticipated, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the hard-core action entertainer stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in the important roles.

Meanwhile, it is expected to release next year on Eid 2025.

