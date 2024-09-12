Sikandar: Salman Khan’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna drops 1st BTS PIC from sets as she begins shooting for film, and we cannot keep calm

One of the most anticipated films of 2025 is Sikandar, featuring superstar Salman Khan alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, Rashmika took to social media to announce the start of filming and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, further heightening fans' excitement for the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram Stories on September 11 to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the first day of shooting Sikandar, co-starring Salman Khan. The picture featured a beautiful flower bouquet and a lovely flower vase, accompanied by a sweet note welcoming Rashmika.

Adding to the charm, she made a cute Korean finger heart in the photo, which has left fans touched by the warm gesture. Moments like these truly leave a lasting impression on hearts. Sharing the update, she captioned the photo with "Flowersssss!" accompanied by teary eyes and heart-with-arrow emojis. She also added "Day-1" and included the hashtag #Sikandar.

Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray Salman Khan’s romantic interest in the upcoming film Sikandar, which also features Prateik Babbar and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. Sathyaraj, renowned for his work in Baahubali, is cast as the main antagonist. Kajal Aggarwal has also joined the star-studded cast.

As per reports, the film will see some key sequences shot in Europe, including a massive action scene involving 10,000 pistols and rounds of ammunition. Salman Khan will reportedly play dual roles, and one intense fight scene between his character and the villain's son was filmed on a private jet.

According to a recent update from Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are scheduled to travel to Europe at the end of 2024 to film two songs for AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. Pritam has composed a high-energy dance track and a romantic ballad specifically for the film.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is reportedly planning to shoot these songs on a grand scale across European locations, which are currently being finalized.Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and released under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently featured in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Her upcoming projects include reprising her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun, in addition to Sikandar. She will also star in the historical drama Chhaava, where she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal.

