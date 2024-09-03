Sikandar: Here’s how Salman Khan is managing to shoot action sequences for Sajid Nadiadwala-AR Murugadoss’ next amid rib injury

Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss’ upcoming collaboration on Sikandar is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Pinkvilla recently found out that a meticulously designed set representing Dharavi and Matunga has been created for Sajid Nadiadwala’s production. Meanwhile, the actor is shooting for light action sequences and body doubles for other shots amid sustaining a rib-injury.

According to a report published in Midday, Salman Khan and the unit will shoot in two key locations—the SRPF Ground in Goregaon and a hospital in Marol—for the next few days. The shoot is going on in full swing and a significant portion of the action movie is expected to be completed by the superstar and director AR Murugadoss over the next fortnight. Khan has some elaborate action set pieces that will be shot at the Dharavi set.

Considering a rib injury that the superstar sustained a week ago, the source informed the portal that director has figured it out all. “The team is shooting with Salman between 4 pm and 10 pm, mostly focusing on light action. His body doubles are being used for other shots, including some stunts. The fight sequences to be performed by Salman will be shot at a later stage,” the source shared with the publication.

As we told you, after completing the schedule, the crew will relocate to a palace in Hyderabad for the next phase of production. Pinkvilla earlier also informed you that Salman's character includes elements of arrogance. His character embodies the true essence of a 'Sikandar,' coming from a royal lineage and displaying traits of anger and arrogance. It was noted that Salman last explored a 'bad boy' persona in a subplot of Sultan, and fans loved it.

Reportedly, Khan is working with the action directors of Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible

The highly-anticipated Sikandar was announced earlier this year on Eid. Ever since then, fans have been awaiting the latest updates related to the hard-core actioner.

Salman will be reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala after their last collaboration, Kick, which was released in 2014. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles and is scheduled to grace the theaters next year on Eid 2025.

