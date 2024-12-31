Boney Kapoor cites Jr NTR in War 2 as example when Siddharth asks if a 'new face' from South can find success in Bollywood today

Popular film producer Boney Kapoor has found himself in controversy as his debate with producer Naga Vamsi has created rifts. Now, it seems that the producer also had a clash of words with Siddharth during a roundtable interview.

In an interview featuring producers from major film industries, Boney Kapoor was seen talking about how the audience accepted Kamal Haasan in Ek Duuje Ke Liye back in the day. Despite being a fresh face for the Hindi-speaking region and the film being helmed by a South Indian director, it was a major success and is considered a classic in Bollywood.

Upon hearing these comments, actor-producer Siddharth chimed in and inquired whether the same would be possible in the current Bollywood scenario. In response, Boney Kapoor said, “It can. Why has Adi Chopra taken Tarak ( Jr NTR ) for his film?”

In response, Naga Vamsi replied that Jr NTR isn’t a new face in cinema, with Siddharth continuing, “You are talking about one of the biggest superstars in the industry working with one of the biggest film producers in India.”

The comments regarding casting new faces from the South into Bollywood films come at a time when the debate between Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor has caused splits on the internet. For those unaware, producer Naga Vamsi had earlier commented that Bollywood films are catered only to the people of Juhu and Bandra, which are posh localities in Mumbai.

The producer also added that the industry only witnessed changes when films like Baahubali, RRR, Animal, and Jawan were made. These comments were made after Boney Kapoor spoke about the overseas market for South films, including Tamil and Telugu.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Naga Vamsi mentioned that he was referring specifically to mass entertainer films, to which Boney Kapoor strongly asserted that such films have always existed in Bollywood.

In addition, Vamsi pointed out that the division between films is not based on language but rather on the quality of the movies, emphasizing that audience preferences have shifted over time.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Nayanthara and R Madhavan with their spouses spend time together on a yacht as they welcome 2025